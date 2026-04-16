Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Drama The Drama, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 17 April 2026

The Drama Showtimes – 17 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Sat 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Drama? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
18:35 from 3000 ₸ 20:45 from 3000 ₸ 23:00 from 7000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
22:55 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
14:30 from 2800 ₸ 15:30 from 2800 ₸ 00:10 from 2800 ₸ 01:10 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
12:00 from 2400 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:40 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
12:00 from 2400 ₸ 18:50 from 3200 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
10:30 from 3500 ₸ 12:40 from 3500 ₸ 17:00 from 4000 ₸ 18:00 from 4000 ₸ 19:20 from 4500 ₸ 20:20 from 4500 ₸
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
The Deceased
The Deceased
2025, Indonesia, Drama, Horror, Detective
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Bone Keeper
Bone Keeper
2026, USA, Horror
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more