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Pressure
Pressure, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
28 June 2026
Pressure Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Tomorrow
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RU
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How do I book tickets for Pressure?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
16:10
from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:20
from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:00
from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
22:20
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
23:50
from 4500 ₸
00:50
from 4500 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
14:35
from 3000 ₸
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