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Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
30 April 2026
Gruzovichki Showtimes – 30 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
10:50
from 1700 ₸
12:35
from 1700 ₸
14:20
from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:10
from 2400 ₸
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