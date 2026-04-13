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Kinoafisha Films Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 14 April 2026

Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 14 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Today 13 Tomorrow 14
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
12:10 from 1700 ₸
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