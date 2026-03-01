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Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
26 March 2026
Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 26 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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26
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RU
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How do I book tickets for Project Hail Mary?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
10:50
from 2400 ₸
16:20
from 2600 ₸
19:25
from 3000 ₸
23:05
from 7000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
11:50
from 1900 ₸
14:10
from 2100 ₸
15:10
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:00
from 1900 ₸
12:50
from 1900 ₸
13:50
from 1900 ₸
16:00
from 2100 ₸
17:00
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
10:00
from 1900 ₸
13:00
from 1900 ₸
14:00
from 1900 ₸
16:00
from 2100 ₸
17:00
from 2100 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
10:20
from 3200 ₸
13:20
from 3200 ₸
14:20
from 3200 ₸
16:20
from 3700 ₸
17:20
from 3700 ₸
19:20
from 4200 ₸
20:20
from 4200 ₸
22:20
from 4200 ₸
23:20
from 4200 ₸
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