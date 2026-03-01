Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Huntington
Huntington, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
12 March 2026
Huntington Showtimes – 12 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Huntington?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 2800 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
12:00
from 2400 ₸
16:40
from 2800 ₸
17:40
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
12:20
from 3500 ₸
21:40
from 4500 ₸
22:40
from 4500 ₸
23:50
from 4500 ₸
00:50
from 4500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree