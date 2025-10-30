Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Noise
Noise, 2024 Screening times in Shymkent
Noise, 2024 Screening times in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
30
Tomorrow
31
Sat
1
Sun
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Noise?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
21:50
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree