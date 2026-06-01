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Kinoafisha Films The Mandalorian & Grogu The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 24 June 2026

The Mandalorian & Grogu Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Mandalorian & Grogu? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
14:25 from 1500 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
10:40 from 2400 ₸
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