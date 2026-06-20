Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Kholop 3
Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
23 June 2026
Kholop 3 Showtimes – 23 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Kholop 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
13:00
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree