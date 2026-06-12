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Kholop 3
Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
12 June 2026
Kholop 3 Showtimes – 12 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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How do I book tickets for Kholop 3?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
13:00
from 1700 ₸
18:00
from 2100 ₸
20:50
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
21:10
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
15:30
from 4000 ₸
16:30
from 4000 ₸
18:10
from 4500 ₸
19:10
from 4500 ₸
20:40
from 4500 ₸
21:40
from 4500 ₸
23:10
from 4500 ₸
00:10
from 4500 ₸
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