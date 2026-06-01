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In the Grey
In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
24 June 2026
In the Grey Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
21:55
from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
20:00
from 2300 ₸
21:00
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
19:50
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20:50
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
22:20
from 2300 ₸
23:20
from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
21:10
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22:10
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23:20
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00:20
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