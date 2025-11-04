Menu
Films
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet , 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
4 November 2025
Save the Green Planet Showtimes – 4 November 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Today
3
Tomorrow
4
How do I book tickets for Save the Green Planet ?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
14:20
from 1700 ₸
15:20
from 1700 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
23:50
from 1700 ₸
00:50
from 1700 ₸
