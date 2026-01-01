Menu
Films
Mercy
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
22 January 2026
Mercy Showtimes – 22 January 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
How do I book tickets for Mercy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:00
from 2400 ₸
15:50
from 2800 ₸
16:50
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
12:00
from 2400 ₸
16:10
from 2800 ₸
17:10
from 2800 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
16:50
from 2800 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
18:10
from 4000 ₸
20:10
from 4500 ₸
22:10
from 4500 ₸
00:10
from 4500 ₸
