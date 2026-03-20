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Kinoafisha Films Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 25 March 2026

Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, RU
23:40 from 4500 ₸
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