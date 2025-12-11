Menu
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
14 December 2025
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Showtimes – 14 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
10:40
from 2100 ₸
12:50
from 2100 ₸
15:00
from 2300 ₸
17:10
from 2300 ₸
19:20
from 2500 ₸
23:10
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
