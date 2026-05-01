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Kinoafisha Films Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 30 May 2026

Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Showtimes – 30 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 28 Fri 29 Sat 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
10:50 from 3000 ₸ 11:50 from 4500 ₸ 13:25 from 3000 ₸
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