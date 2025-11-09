Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Frankenstein: Legacy Frankenstein: Legacy, 2023 Screening times in Shymkent 9 November 2025

Frankenstein: Legacy Showtimes – 9 November 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Sat 8 Sun 9 Mon 10 Tue 11 Wed 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Frankenstein: Legacy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
23:50 from 2300 ₸
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Shadow's Edge
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Bear Claw Camp
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more