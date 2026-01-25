Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
25 January 2026
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 25 January 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about animated film
Today
25
Format
All
KK
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
12:20
from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
13:40
from 1900 ₸
14:40
from 1900 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
15:30
from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
10:30
from 1900 ₸
14:30
from 2100 ₸
2D, RU
12:30
from 1900 ₸
16:30
from 2100 ₸
17:30
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree