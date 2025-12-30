Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 1 January 2026

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 1 January 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 30 Tomorrow 31 Thu 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
12:30 from 1900 ₸ 15:30 from 2100 ₸ 16:30 from 2100 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Eternity
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Deep Sea
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more