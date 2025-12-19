Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 19 December 2025

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 19 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
10:30 from 2400 ₸ 12:40 from 2400 ₸ 17:25 from 7000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
12:55 from 1700 ₸ 15:05 from 1900 ₸ 17:15 from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:10 from 2400 ₸ 14:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
12:10 from 2400 ₸ 16:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
14:50 from 2400 ₸ 18:50 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
10:10 from 2400 ₸ 13:50 from 2400 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸
2D, RU
11:50 from 2400 ₸ 15:50 from 2800 ₸ 16:50 from 2800 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
16:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
10:50 from 2400 ₸ 13:10 from 2400 ₸ 15:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸
2D, RU
10:10 from 2400 ₸ 12:10 from 2400 ₸ 14:20 from 2800 ₸ 15:20 from 2800 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
15:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:20 from 2400 ₸ 12:20 from 2400 ₸ 14:20 from 2800 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸ 18:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
11:00 from 2400 ₸ 13:00 from 2400 ₸ 15:00 from 2800 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny
2025, USA, Drama, Horror
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Eternity
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Deep Sea
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more