Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 5 December 2025

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 5 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

All about animated film
Today 5 Tomorrow 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
10:05 from 2400 ₸ 12:45 from 3000 ₸ 14:30 from 2600 ₸ 17:15 from 3500 ₸ 19:00 from 3000 ₸ 21:45 from 3500 ₸
2D, RU
10:30 from 3000 ₸ 12:15 from 2400 ₸ 15:00 from 3200 ₸ 16:45 from 2600 ₸ 19:30 from 3500 ₸ 21:15 from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
12:50 from 1900 ₸ 17:00 from 2100 ₸
2D, RU
10:20 from 1900 ₸ 12:30 from 1900 ₸ 14:40 from 2100 ₸ 16:50 from 2100 ₸ 19:00 from 2300 ₸ 21:10 from 2300 ₸ 23:20 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:30 from 2400 ₸ 12:20 from 2400 ₸ 14:20 from 2800 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸ 18:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
10:40 from 2400 ₸ 11:40 from 2400 ₸ 13:40 from 2400 ₸ 14:40 from 2400 ₸ 15:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:40 from 2800 ₸ 18:40 from 2800 ₸ 19:40 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
18:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
11:00 from 2400 ₸ 13:00 from 2400 ₸ 15:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
10:30 from 2400 ₸ 12:00 from 2400 ₸ 14:00 from 2800 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:20 from 2800 ₸ 20:30 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:50 from 2400 ₸ 12:00 from 3500 ₸ 13:00 from 2400 ₸ 14:10 from 2800 ₸ 15:10 from 2800 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 18:30 from 3200 ₸ 19:30 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
10:20 from 1900 ₸ 11:20 from 2400 ₸ 12:30 from 1900 ₸ 13:30 from 2400 ₸ 14:00 from 4000 ₸ 14:30 from 2400 ₸ 14:40 from 2100 ₸ 15:00 from 4000 ₸ 15:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:50 from 2100 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 2300 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 2300 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 3200 ₸
