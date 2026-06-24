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Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
25 June 2026
Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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How do I book tickets for Toy Story 5?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
10:45
from 1700 ₸
11:00
from 1700 ₸
13:00
from 1700 ₸
15:00
from 1900 ₸
15:40
from 1900 ₸
17:00
from 1900 ₸
19:00
from 2100 ₸
21:00
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
17:00
from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
12:20
from 1900 ₸
16:00
from 2100 ₸
2D, RU
10:30
from 1900 ₸
14:10
from 2100 ₸
15:10
from 2100 ₸
17:50
from 2300 ₸
18:50
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KZ
11:00
from 1900 ₸
14:40
from 2100 ₸
2D, RU
12:00
from 1900 ₸
13:50
from 1900 ₸
14:50
from 1900 ₸
15:40
from 2100 ₸
16:40
from 2100 ₸
17:30
from 2100 ₸
18:30
from 2100 ₸
19:30
from 2300 ₸
20:30
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
18:10
from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
13:10
from 1900 ₸
15:10
from 2100 ₸
17:10
from 2100 ₸
2D, RU
10:20
from 1900 ₸
12:10
from 1900 ₸
14:10
from 2100 ₸
16:10
from 2100 ₸
18:20
from 2300 ₸
19:20
from 2300 ₸
20:20
from 2300 ₸
21:20
from 2300 ₸
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