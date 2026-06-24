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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 25 June 2026

Michael Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Today 24 Tomorrow 25
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
18:10 from 2300 ₸ 19:10 from 2300 ₸
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