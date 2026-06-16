Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 17 June 2026

Michael Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Thu 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Michael? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
18:05 from 7000 ₸ 20:15 from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
18:50 from 2300 ₸ 19:50 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
17:30 from 2100 ₸ 18:30 from 2100 ₸ 19:50 from 2300 ₸ 20:50 from 2300 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more