Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 26 May 2026

Michael Showtimes – 26 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 25 Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Michael? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
19:40 from 1700 ₸ 20:40 from 1700 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
16:30 from 1700 ₸ 17:30 from 1700 ₸ 19:00 from 1700 ₸ 20:00 from 1700 ₸
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Homecam
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Bodycam
Bodycam
2025, Canada, Horror
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more