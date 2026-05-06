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Michael
Michael, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
7 May 2026
Michael Showtimes – 7 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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RU
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How do I book tickets for Michael?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
21:15
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
16:50
from 2100 ₸
17:50
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
10:50
from 1900 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
11:00
from 3200 ₸
13:30
from 3200 ₸
14:30
from 3200 ₸
15:20
from 2100 ₸
16:20
from 2100 ₸
17:40
from 2100 ₸
18:40
from 2100 ₸
20:40
from 4200 ₸
21:40
from 4200 ₸
23:10
from 4200 ₸
00:10
from 4200 ₸
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