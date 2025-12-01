Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Dust Bunny Dust Bunny, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 18 December 2025

Dust Bunny Showtimes – 18 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Dust Bunny? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
00:30 from 2800 ₸ 01:30 from 2800 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more