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Kinoafisha Films Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 14 May 2026

Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 14 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
10:15 from 1700 ₸ 14:05 from 1900 ₸ 23:25 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
11:50 from 1900 ₸ 18:10 from 2300 ₸ 19:10 from 2300 ₸ 20:20 from 2300 ₸ 21:20 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
11:50 from 1900 ₸ 16:20 from 2100 ₸ 17:20 from 2100 ₸ 18:50 from 2300 ₸ 19:50 from 2300 ₸ 23:00 from 2300 ₸ 00:00 from 2300 ₸
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