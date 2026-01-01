Menu
Greenland: Migration, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 29 January 2026

Greenland: Migration Showtimes – 29 January 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tomorrow 29
How do I book tickets for Greenland: Migration? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 13:50 from 2400 ₸ 14:50 from 2400 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 3200 ₸ 00:20 from 2800 ₸ 01:20 from 2800 ₸
