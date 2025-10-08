Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Afterburn Afterburn, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 8 October 2025

Afterburn Showtimes – 8 October 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 7 Tomorrow 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Afterburn? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
16:35 from 1500 ₸ 19:00 from 1500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
The Problem with People
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more