Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
1 February 2026
Avatar 3 Showtimes – 1 February 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Sat
31
Sun
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
22:25
from 2300 ₸
