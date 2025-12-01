Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 3 Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 20 December 2025

Avatar 3 Showtimes – 20 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Thu 18 Fri 19 Sat 20 Sun 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
12:00 from 2900 ₸ 15:40 from 3300 ₸ 19:20 from 3700 ₸ 23:00 from 3700 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
10:30 from 2900 ₸ 14:10 from 3300 ₸ 17:50 from 3300 ₸ 21:30 from 3700 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
12:50 from 2900 ₸ 16:30 from 3300 ₸ 20:10 from 3700 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
No Other Choice
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Die, My Love
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more