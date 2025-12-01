Menu
Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
19 December 2025
Avatar 3 Showtimes – 19 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Thu
18
Fri
19
Sat
20
Sun
21
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
12:00
from 2900 ₸
15:40
from 3300 ₸
19:20
from 3700 ₸
23:00
from 3700 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
10:30
from 2900 ₸
14:10
from 3300 ₸
17:50
from 3300 ₸
21:30
from 3700 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
12:50
from 2900 ₸
16:30
from 3300 ₸
20:10
from 3700 ₸
