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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in 24 April 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 24 April 2026 Screenings in

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Aizhuldyz Cinema Kyzylordinskaya oblast, Shieliyskiy rayon, poselok Shieli, TTs «Bereke» 1, 3 etazh, ul. Abylayhan 2 ·
2D, KZ
20:00 from 1500 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
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