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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in 14 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 14 April 2026 Screenings in

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Aizhuldyz Cinema Kyzylordinskaya oblast, Shieliyskiy rayon, poselok Shieli, TTs «Bereke» 1, 3 etazh, ul. Abylayhan 2 ·
2D, RU
15:30 from 1500 ₸ 23:55 from 1500 ₸
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