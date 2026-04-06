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Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in
7 April 2026
Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in
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6
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7
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8
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KZ
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Aizhuldyz Cinema
Kyzylordinskaya oblast, Shieliyskiy rayon, poselok Shieli, TTs «Bereke» 1, 3 etazh, ul. Abylayhan 2 ·
2D, KZ
13:10
from 1500 ₸
20:00
from 1500 ₸
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