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Mama
Mama, 2026 Screening times in
18 March 2026
Mama Showtimes – 18 March 2026 Screenings in
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15
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Aizhuldyz Cinema
Kyzylordinskaya oblast, Shieliyskiy rayon, poselok Shieli, TTs «Bereke» 1, 3 etazh, ul. Abylayhan 2 ·
2D, RU
17:00
from 1500 ₸
21:40
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
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