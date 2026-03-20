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Kinoafisha Films Abay bol Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in 25 March 2026

Abay bol Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Aizhuldyz Cinema Kyzylordinskaya oblast, Shieliyskiy rayon, poselok Shieli, TTs «Bereke» 1, 3 etazh, ul. Abylayhan 2 ·
2D, KZ
15:00 from 1500 ₸ 19:45 from 1500 ₸
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
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