Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Abay bol Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in 18 March 2026

Abay bol Showtimes – 18 March 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Today 15 Tomorrow 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Abay bol? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Aizhuldyz Cinema Kyzylordinskaya oblast, Shieliyskiy rayon, poselok Shieli, TTs «Bereke» 1, 3 etazh, ul. Abylayhan 2 ·
2D, KZ
15:00 from 1500 ₸ 20:00 from 1500 ₸
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more