Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Mushel zhas Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Semey 1 May 2026

Mushel zhas Showtimes – 1 May 2026 Screenings in Semey

Tickets
All about film
Today 1 Tomorrow 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Mushel zhas? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
11:00 from 1800 ₸ 22:10 from 4000 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Qara
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Protector
Protector
2025, USA, Action, Thriller
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
2026, Japan, Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more