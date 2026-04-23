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Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Semey
26 April 2026
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Showtimes – 26 April 2026 Screenings in Semey
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
11:35
from 1800 ₸
15:00
from 4000 ₸
18:00
from 1800 ₸
22:00
from 1800 ₸
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