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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Semey 20 April 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 20 April 2026 Screenings in Semey

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1800 ₸ 17:00 from 1800 ₸
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