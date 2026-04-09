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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Semey 12 April 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 12 April 2026 Screenings in Semey

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
13:15 from 1800 ₸ 18:40 from 1800 ₸ 20:30 from 4000 ₸
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