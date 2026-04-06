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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Semey 7 April 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Semey

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Dastan Cinema 3D g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2D, KZ
11:10 from 1600 ₸ 14:40 from 1600 ₸ 18:15 from 1600 ₸ 20:00 from 1600 ₸ 21:45 from 1600 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
11:50 from 1800 ₸ 19:15 from 1800 ₸ 21:30 from 1800 ₸ 22:20 from 4000 ₸
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