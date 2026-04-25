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Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику, 2026 Screening times in Semey
28 April 2026
Нелегал. Через Мексику Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Semey
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Dastan Cinema 3D
g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2D, RU
13:10
from 1600 ₸
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