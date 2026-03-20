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Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Semey 25 March 2026

Erekshe Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Semey

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Dastan Cinema 3D g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2D, KZ
11:35 from 1600 ₸ 15:15 from 1600 ₸ 19:25 from 1600 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
11:00 from 4000 ₸ 16:35 from 1800 ₸ 19:00 from 1800 ₸ 20:15 from 1800 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Tutor
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Marsupilami
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Carevna-lyagushka 2
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
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