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Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Semey
25 March 2026
Uylenu onay Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Semey
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Dastan Cinema 3D
g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2D, KZ
12:05
from 1600 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
14:35
from 1800 ₸
21:10
from 4000 ₸
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Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
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