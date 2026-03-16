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Kinoafisha Films Uylenu onay Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Semey 18 March 2026

Uylenu onay Showtimes – 18 March 2026 Screenings in Semey

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
15:55 from 1800 ₸ 19:25 from 1800 ₸ 21:45 from 1800 ₸
Hoppers
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