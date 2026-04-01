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Kinoafisha Films Handbok för superhjältar Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Semey 21 April 2026

Handbok för superhjältar Showtimes – 21 April 2026 Screenings in Semey

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 19 Mon 20 Tue 21
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Dastan Cinema 3D g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2D, RU
15:10 from 1600 ₸
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