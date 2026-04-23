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Kinoafisha Films The Deceased The Deceased, 2025 Screening times in Semey 29 April 2026

The Deceased Showtimes – 29 April 2026 Screenings in Semey

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
23:55 from 1800 ₸
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